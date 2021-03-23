Full complement of BMA documentation now available electronically

The Bahamas Maritime Authority (BMA) is delighted to announce that all of its certification is now available electronically.

The Authority launched a suite of major enhancements to its online registration information system (BORIS) late last year meaning that companies registering for the service are able to digitally access many of the services offered by The BMA. The implementation of a move to full electronic certification is the natural extension of this amenity and fulfils the requirements of IMO FAL.5/Circ.39/Rev.2 guidelines for the use of electronic certificates.

Full electronic certification is good for The BMA’s clients and good for the environment. Certificates can now be obtained instantly, records are available online 24/7 and verified on demand through the verification systems. And, of course, the environment benefits as there is less paper waste and a reduced carbon footprint as courier systems are no longer needed. However, where there is a requirement for a hard copy of a certificate, this can be supplied on request.

Captain Steve Bomgardner, Global Business Development Director of The BMA, said: “The BMA is committed to improving its services to clients and this latest development provides a simple and rapid solution for all vessels, and seafarers, when they require access to their documentation.”

Source: The Bahamas Maritime Authority