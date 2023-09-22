Full container ship “Jolly Oro” joins the Ignazio Messina & C. fleet

The Genoa based shipping group Ignazio Messina & C. records today the acquisition of a new full-container vessel, already renamed “Jolly Oro”, that will operate side by side with the recently acquired sister vessel “Jolly Argento”, thus confirming the strategy of a progressive strengthening on the market of the full container units.

The “Jolly Oro”, formerly “Northern Priority”, has a transport capacity of 4600 TEU, is 264.32 metres long by 32.20 metres wide, and was built by the Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering, the same shipyard that had built the first series of the ro-ro container ships that have characterised the Genoese group’s fleet over the last decade.

The “Jolly Oro” was taken over in the port of Singapore, from where it will proceed to the Chinese ports of Xiamen and Guangzhou to load containers purchased by the group. At the helm of the new container ship is the Captain Salvatore Cammareri from La Spezia with a crew of 14 Italians, 5 from the EU and 4 from outside the EU. Like its twin “Jolly Argento”, the “Jolly Oro” will operate within the ESA (East South Africa) line.

Source: Ignazio Messina & C.