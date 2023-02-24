Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Port News / Full Internet of Things container terminal of Tianjin Port

Full Internet of Things container terminal of Tianjin Port

in Port News 24/02/2023

As the “maritime gateway” to the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, Tianjin Port has been ceaselessly advancing the construction of a smart port, boosting the coordinated development of the region with fresh impetus.

A full Internet of Things container terminal started operations in January this year in Tianjin Port, which connects six IoT elements, including people, vehicles, containers, ships, aircraft, and sites.

Equipped with more than 100 thousand types of sensors, the terminal is upgraded from a smart container terminal with zero carbon emissions.
Source: Xinhua

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2023 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software