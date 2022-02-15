Full-scale operations of first and second phases of Hamad Port Container Terminal 2 begin

QTerminals has started full-scale operations of the first and second phases of Hamad Port Container Terminal 2 (CT2), whose initial operation was launched in December 2020 by H E Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior. The development of CT2, which was completed within budget and within the timetable set out, despite the difficulties posed by the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, is one of the major development stages of the Phase 2 of Hamad Port.

The opening of phases 1 and 2 of CT2 increases the port’s total TEU capacity to three million per year, and it is equipped with the latest environmentally friendly, technologically advanced equipment to keep pace with the needs and requirements of the global shipping lines. In addition, CT2 is also focussed towards increasing the volume of the intra-regional trade of Qatar and with countries world-wide, as well as improving the country’s competitiveness by turning it into regional business hub.

Over 70% of the materials used in the development of the infrastructure of CT2 were ‘Made in Qatar’ to the very latest specifications. The electric yard tractors used in transporting containers within the terminal reinforces QTerminals’ commitment to reducing vehicle fleet carbon footprint contributes to Qatar’s agenda for a greener future. The CT2 development project consists of 4 phases. The area of phases 1 and 2 of Hamad Port’s CT2 is 380,000 sqm and the quayside is 624m long. Phases 3 and 4 will be developed later to raise the port’s operational capacity according to local market needs.

The equipment deployed in phases 1 and 2 of CT2 include 7 super post-Panamax STS (Ship-to-Shore) quay cranes with advanced technology, including semi-automation and remote-control operations. STS cranes are known for being extremely fast and highly efficient in handling containers and capable of handling the latest class of vessels. Each crane can handle four 20’ containers or two 40’ containers at the same time, known as twin-tandem lift capability.

CT2 is also equipped with 26 RTGs (Rubber Tyree Gantry cranes) which can stack the containers 6 tiers high. CT2’s RTGs are battery hybrid and are used to handle containers on the landside. This technology reduces the environmental impact of RTG operations by reducing fuel consumption and emissions. Further, when a container/load is lowered, there is a spike of generated power which is directed to recharge the batteries.

CT2 has 22 fully electric Terminal Tractors (APM 75T HE) for container transportation within the terminal and the port. This type of terminal tractor is capable of functioning very efficiently in high temperatures and is equipped with advanced batteries, entirely solid-state technology, insensitive to temperature variations from -20 to +160°C. The electric Terminal Tractors support operations at Hamad Port during the summer when temperatures are very high in Qatar. The Terminal Tractors are highly efficient with low maintenance costs. They are also easy to drive with superior levels of safety. They are also ecofriendly and save energy. Being fully electric makes them clean and sustainable with no pollution, carbon emissions or noise. Their CO2 emissions equal zero tonnes annually.

They have also low operational costs and each tractor will save nearly QAR 45k approximately per year compared to diesel powered tractors – one kilowatt per hour costs are QAR 0.32 in electric tractors compared to QAR 2.32 per litre in diesel powered ones. CT2 has also 4 empty container handlers (ECH) and 24 trailers. CT2’s service buildings and infrastructure have been completed, including the Diesel Generator House (DGH), Main Intake Substation (MIS), Reefer Stack Gantries (RSG), quayside amenities (QAS), 5G network, ELV and SSD systems and stormwater networks. The terminal gates for both CT1 and CT2 are automatic with seamless connections to the operations systems and electronic data exchange. QTerminals, which manages and operates CT1 and CT2 of Hamad Port has so far completed over 6 million man-hours without a Lost Time Incident during operations and the development works of CT2.

Source: The Peninsula