Full steam ahead: 63 apprentices begin their maritime careers with Hapag-Lloyd

At the beginning of August, 63 young colleagues began their apprenticeship programme at Hapag-Lloyd. Thirty of them are learning the typical seafaring jobs like ship mechanic, nautical officer or technical officer, while the other 33 are training to become shipping merchants or to work in office management and in the areas of transport and logistics. In addition, 11 dual-track students are beginning their studies with Hapag-Lloyd. They will take classes in a variety of subjects such as maritime management, logistics management and information systems at the Hamburg School of Business Administration and the Nordakademie. They can then try out their theoretical knowledge in practice in the applicable departments at Hapag-Lloyd.

Hapag-Lloyd CEO Rolf Habben Jansen personally welcomed the trainees at the beginning of their apprenticeships. “I am extremely pleased that our apprentices chose Hapag-Lloyd as a training company. With the combination of maritime and land-based professions combined with the dual-track study programmes, we offer talented young people attractive career opportunities and long-term prospects in an international environment.”

Apprenticeship manager Frank Drevin added: “With over 200 apprentices at different stages in their training, Hapag-Lloyd remains the largest maritime trainer in Germany. We are extremely proud of that accomplishment, but it also obligates us to adapt our apprenticeship programmes to the rapidly changing demands. We intensively promote the international focus of our training and offer our apprentices stays abroad at one of our many facilities in addition to language courses, thus specifically training their intercultural competence.”

The chances of receiving employment with Hapag-Lloyd once the various training programmes have been completed are quite good: Experience has shown that over 80 percent of all graduates are offered jobs following the completion of their apprenticeships.

Source: Hapag-Lloyd