Full Steam Ahead For London International Shipping Week

With less than four weeks to go, London International Shipping Week 2021 (LISW21) is steaming ahead to what is set to be the first major in-person maritime industry event for some time.

Taking place from 13 to 17 September, LISW21 will feature significant in-person events, meetings and social gatherings, backed up by a state-of-the-art portal facility which will enable thousands more delegates to join in virtually.

Organised with the full backing of the UK Government, industry leaders and prominent international maritime associations, LISW21 will explore the overarching theme of ‘Driving Growth and Recovery in a Disrupted World’ – particularly relevant as international trade plans its journey out of the pandemic, adjusts to the UK’s Brexit earlier this year, and prepares to meet international environmental targets.

LISW21’s Headline Conference will be one of the highlights of what is promising to be a busy week of high-level discussions, debates and deals. Taking place at the iconic London headquarters of the International Maritime Organisation on Wednesday September 15, the conference will consider the driving principles of Environment, Social, and Governance, and concludes with a spectacular evening rooftop reception overlooking the River Thames, Houses of Parliament and the London skyline. Register HERE for the conference.

Delegates planning to take part are urged to register soon for the anticipated 150 events which are filling up fast. Everyone needs to register on the LISW21 portal to access all the latest news, information, and to attend virtual or in-person events, particularly the Headline Conference which will feature high-level debate with some outstanding keynote speakers and panellists. The popular black-tie Gala Dinner, taking place this year at the National Maritime Museum in Greenwich, is already fully booked, although a waiting list is available.

John Hulmes, chair of the LISW21 Steering Group, said: “It is exciting to finally be able to meet industry peers face-to-face and once again conduct business in the meaningful way we are all used to. We are also thrilled to be able to open the LISW doors to thousands more virtual visitors who may be unable to attend in person due to restrictions, resource or distance. This will give a new perspective to LISW which we very much look forward to.”

