Fully integrated propulsion system from Wärtsilä will give essential reliability for new Mauritius cargo ship

The technology group Wärtsilä’s ability to design and deliver a fully integrated main propulsion system with outstanding fuel economy, and to provide full lifecycle support, were given as key considerations in the award of an important new order. The Wärtsilä solutions will be installed on a new 8200 dwt multi-purpose cargo vessel being built for Mauritius Shipping Corporation Ltd (MSCL) at the Huanghai Shipyard in China. The order with Wärtsilä was placed in April 2020.

Reliability was also cited as being a major factor, since the vessel will provide essential transportation of goods and passengers between the Republic of Mauritius and the islands of Reunion, Agalega, and Rodriquez. Any disruption in the service and supplies to these islands can have serious consequences as they depend solely on MSCL for them. The new ship will replace an existing vessel sailing this route.

“The customer has made clear that the emphasis must be on optimal efficiency, integration, support, and reliability, all of which are areas where Wärtsilä excels. We have worked closely with MSCL to ensure that our solutions are tailored to their precise requirements,” says Glenn Mattas, Regional Sales Director, Wärtsilä Marine.

“We have operated with Wärtsilä main engines since 2001 and have experienced no major breakdowns or disruption to our normal and essential operations during all these years. We are, therefore, very satisfied and in our experience the engines have been extremely reliable, allowing us to enhance our business performance,” says Rishi Ronoowah, CEO, MSCL.

The full scope of the integrated supply includes a Wärtsilä 32 main engine, a reduction gear, a controlled-pitch propeller, the Wärtsilä ProTouch remote control system, a transverse thruster, and three Wärtsilä 20 auxiliary engines. The equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard in spring 2021, and the ship is expected to commence commercial operations in 2022.

Source: Wärtsilä