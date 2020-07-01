Fumihiko Shimizu appointed new President of Thomas Miller KK

Thomas Miller, the international provider of market leading insurance, professional and investment services and manager of the UK P&I Club, has today announced the appointment of Fumihiko Shimizu as the new President of Thomas Miller KK in Japan.

Fumihiko Shimizu gained extensive experience in the Japanese shipping industry when working with a leading Japanese shipowner, where he held various roles in insurance, claims and commercial management. As the new President, he will concentrate on the operations of TMKK, building on and promoting the correspondency and service management areas of the business, which were established in Japan last year. He will be working closely with Masaki Oiwa, the UK P&I Club Representative of the Japan Branch, and Paul Sessions, the Regional Director for Japan, responsible for the servicing of the Club’s Japanese business globally.

Paul Sessions , Regional Director for Japan, says: “Since TMKK was established in 2019, the company continues to evolve rapidly in support of the UK Club in its unwavering commitment to the Japanese shipping market. Fumihiko Shimizu’s experience means he is ideally suited to lead TMKK and we are confident his expertise and industry knowledge will help us to reach a broader base with Japanese shipowners and operators, building on the Club’s substantial membership in Japan.”

Fumihiko Shimizu, President of Thomas Miller KK, says: “These are challenging times for shipowners around the world; however, I look forward to leading the teams in Tokyo and Imabari in servicing the UK Club and its members and making a positive difference to the Club’s relationships with Japanese shipowners.”

Source: Thomas Miller