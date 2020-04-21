Funds sell CBOT corn and soymeal as demand fears escalate

Despite the shortened holiday period, speculators pushed their bearish Chicago corn bets to seven-month highs in the most recent week while corn futures remain at historic lows due to unprecedented issues with demand.

In the week ended April 14, money managers increased their net short position in CBOT corn futures and options to 137,571 contracts from 110,402 a week earlier, according to data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

That is funds’ most bearish corn view since late September and the move was almost entirely due to the entrance of new short positions.

Producers are showing signs of increasingly holding onto corn, as they cut their net short to 91,630 futures and options contracts from 113,944 in the previous week. (reut.rs/2VikLuB)

While that may not appear to reflect a “long” position, the new short is among the top 5% least bearish weeks since records began in 2006. The average producer position over all weeks on record is a net short of 326,000 contracts, and they were net long in only four weeks ever, all in April 2019.

Most-active CBOT corn futures are trading very close to the lowest levels for any time of year since 2009. For the time of year, they are comfortably the lowest since 2006, the year before the ethanol boom really took off in the United States.

Ethanol has become the biggest thorn in the side of the corn market, since around 40% of annual corn use in the United States is typically devoted to its production. The virus-induced free fall in global oil demand has already put a huge dent in U.S. ethanol production, and it is unknown when output can return to pre-COVID-19 levels.

Last week ended on a positive note for global stock markets. Stocks rallied on Friday on President Donald Trump’s plans to restart the U.S. economy and on hopes of a potential drug to treat COVID-19. Wall Street indexes finished Friday up nearly one-third from their March 23 low, but still well off the February highs.

In Chicago, corn futures dropped 1% over the last three sessions but commodity funds were predicted to have been light sellers during that period.

SOY AND WHEAT

Through April 14, money managers slashed their net long in soybean meal futures and options to 5,752 contracts from 31,547 a week earlier, and that net selloff is funds’ largest for any week since March 2017. (reut.rs/34IGuPH)

That comes after what had been a record meal buying streak for investors in March, mostly on ideas that the sudden surge in retail meat consumption would lead to an increase in feed demand, as consumers stockpiled meat to weather the virus lockdown.

However, the food service industry remains mostly shuttered and U.S. animal slaughter has been substantially reduced in the latest weeks. To make matters worse for meal demand, some meat companies have had to close facilities due to virus outbreaks, including Smithfield Foods Inc in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, which produces up to 5% of U.S. pork.

The concern about feed demand has trickled over to soybeans, which have already been battling sluggish exports, especially in the United States. But prices have been historically low as of late, and speculators have been mildly optimistic for the past three weeks.

Money managers cut their net long in CBOT soybean futures and options to 12,522 contracts in the week ended April 14, down from 17,161 a week earlier.

Most-active soybean futures fell fractionally over the last three days, though trade estimates suggest commodity funds may have nearly erased their net long by the end of the week. They were also predicted as very slight net buyers of soybean meal, despite the unchanged price.

Soybean oil futures fell nearly 3% in the week ended April 14, but money managers were relatively modest sellers. They flipped to a net short of 2,096 futures and options contracts from a net long in the prior week of 2,708, and they likely sold more futures contracts between Wednesday and Friday.

Funds did not make many changes to their wheat positions through April 14. Their net long in Chicago wheat futures and options shrunk by only 784 contracts on the week to 25,381. Futures were basically unchanged over that period, though they dropped 3% over the last three sessions.

Money managers increased their mildly bullish Kansas City wheat stance through April 14 to 5,298 futures and options contracts from 2,102 in the previous week, and they trimmed bearish bets in Minneapolis wheat futures and options by 831 contracts to 12,495.

Source: Reuters (Editing by Daniel Wallis)