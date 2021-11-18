Funds stand bullish ground in CBOT corn but reject soy -Braun

Speculators gave Chicago-traded corn a very large, unexpected vote of confidence to start off this month, and they largely defended those views in the latest week despite a price decline.

Most-active CBOT corn futures Cv1 fell 3.2% in the week ended Nov. 9, but money managers were very stingy sellers of the yellow grain, reducing their net long by less than 5,000 to 319,609 futures and options contracts. Selling had been pegged four times larger than it was.

That is according to data published on Monday afternoon by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission. The data was delayed from its usual Friday release due to the Veterans Day holiday on Thursday.

The corn selling reluctance comes one week after money managers comfortably set a record for the most gross corn longs added in a single week at nearly 73,000. Their net long is above the year-ago 280,835 contracts.

Commodity index traders’ participation in the corn market is well off the records from earlier this year and below the year-ago levels, but their total number of corn contracts has risen 7% in the latest three weeks as global inflation fears continue to rise.

Corn futures settled fractionally lower on Monday, but they have risen 3.9% since Nov. 9, supported by strong U.S. ethanol margins, a surging wheat market and high worldwide energy prices. December corn CZ1 is nearly 16% off the Sept. 10 low.

Unlike in corn, money managers seemingly have very low confidence in soybeans, as their net long as of Nov. 9 dropped by more than 30,000 to 12,137 futures and options contracts, the lowest since June 2020. That included more than 20,000 new shorts, the most for any week since February 2020.

Most-active soybean futures Sv1 were down 3.5% through Nov. 9, reaching their lowest level since December 2020 on that day. But soybeans have added 3.7% since then, mostly related to soybean meal strength. A revival in U.S. soy crushing helped boost soybeans near a two-week high on Monday.

SOY PRODUCTS AND WHEAT

Soybean meal futures SMv1 have jumped 8.5% since Nov. 9, though during that week they rose a more modest 1.6%, and money managers flipped to a net long of 9,299 futures and options contracts mostly on short covering. They had held a net short of 6,334 contracts in the previous week.

Speculators are still much more bullish toward soybean oil versus soybean meal, though they chopped their net long by more than 16,000 contracts through Nov. 9, the most for a week since January. That coincided with a 5.7% easing in futures, bringing the net long to 72,605 futures and options contracts.

Soyoil futures through Monday are down fractionally since then and the CBOT oilshare, measuring oil’s share of value in the soy products, reached a five-month low just below 0.44. That is after a 23-year high in October near 0.5.

Commodity funds have recently been largely neutral toward Chicago wheat futures, which hit nine-year highs again on Monday. Through Nov. 9, they reduced their net long to 3,328 futures and options contracts from 5,900 a week earlier, and that coincided with a 1.6% slide in most-active futures Wv1.

Money managers’ net position in CBOT wheat has oscillated between long and short since late March, though most-active futures are trading nearly a third higher now versus late March.

Kansas City wheat futures were down fractionally through Nov. 9, and money managers added just 67 contracts to their net long, which reached 57,382 futures and options contracts. Minneapolis wheat fell almost 5% through Nov. 9, and funds trimmed their net long for the first time in seven weeks, reducing it by nearly 900 to 16,496 futures and options contracts.

Since Nov. 9, CBOT wheat has risen 6.1%, K.C. is up 5.4% and Minneapolis wheat is fractionally higher. Spring wheat futures have been trading above $10 per bushel for just over three weeks.

Between Wednesday and Monday, commodity funds are predicted to have bought a total of 114,000 corn, soybean, soybean meal and CBOT wheat futures contracts. If that is true and barring a large setback on Tuesday, Friday’s Commitments of Traders data could confirm one of the largest buying weeks in the last couple of years.

Source: Reuters (Editing by Matthew Lewis)