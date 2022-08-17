Furetank and Algoma establish product tanker joint venture with sustainability focus

Swedish Furetank AB and Canadian Algoma Central Corporation will own 50% each of the joint venture, which is to be named FureBear.

The joint venture, with Furetank as a leader in the Northern European intermediate ice-class product tanker segment, will advance Algoma’s presence in international short sea shipping markets and strengthen the company’s investment in long-term sustainable shipping solutions.

– This investment will enable us to continue on our strategic path to diversify geographically and into niche short sea markets. Short sea shipping is our core DNA here at Algoma and these specialized, environmentally conscious vessels will fit naturally into our expanding global fleet, said Gregg Ruhl, President and CEO of Algoma Central Corporation.

The four dual-fuel ice class 1A 17,999 DWT product tankers are specially designed by Furetank in collaboration with FKAB Marine Design and several onboard system suppliers, with energy efficiency at the forefront of the planning process.

The FureBear vessels will be sisters to the Vinga Series of eight vessels currently trading in the Gothia Tanker Alliance. They have proven to be top-performing tanker assets globally when it comes to energy efficiency and climate footprint.

The Vinga sisters all have dual-fuel capability and run on LNG/LBG or gasoil. They are designed with a battery hybrid solution and several innovative features that reduce fuel and energy consumption, resulting in extensively lower emissions of CO2, sulphur oxide, nitrogen oxide and hazardous particles. They are also fully equipped for shore power.

– We are pleased to welcome aboard Algoma and combine our companies’ symbols to create the FureBear joint venture. Furetank has deep roots in the shipping industry and a rich family history dating back to the 17th century, but our focus is aimed forward towards the goal of sustainable shipping. Together with Algoma’s similar narrative, I look forward to our collaboration. These vessels will be top-performers in the market by offering efficient cargo operations all while reducing our environmental footprint” said Lars Höglund, CEO of Furetank.

The vessels will be constructed at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in Yangzhou, China, with delivery expected between 2023 and 2025. Upon completion, all four vessels will be entered into the Gothia Tanker Alliance and operated by Furetank out of Gothenburg, Sweden.

– Furetank and Algoma share similar goals and values and this was especially important to us as we developed this partnership. I look forward to working together on our shared vision for providing safe, efficient and environmentally and economically sustainable transportation of petroleum products to our customers,” concluded Gregg Ruhl.

Source: Furetank