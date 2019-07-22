Further accessions for two important IMO instruments

Saudi Arabia has acceded to two important IMO treaties – the 1988 Protocol to the International Convention on Load Lines and the Nairobi International Convention on the Removal of Wrecks.

The 1988 Load Lines protocol harmonizes the Load Lines Convention’s survey and certification requirement with those contained in the SOLAS and MARPOL conventions and revises certain regulations in the technical Annexes to the convention.

The Nairobi Convention provides the legal basis for States to remove, or have removed, shipwrecks that may have the potential to affect adversely the safety of lives, goods and property at sea, as well as the marine environment.

A delegation from Saudi Arabia, led by HRH Prince Khaled bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud, deposited the instruments or accession with IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim during the 122nd meeting of the IMO Council in London this week (15-19 July).



Source: IMO