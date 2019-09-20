Further Global Appointments in P&I Claims Team for North

Following the recent expansion of the senior leadership team, North P&I Club has made a further series of senior appointments to strengthen its P&I claims team. Today also marks the day that Andrew Taylor, Global Director (Claims), retires following 36 years with North.

Iain Gilchrist and Gagan Dhillon have been appointed as Directors for Asia Pacific and the Greek P&I teams respectively. Iain joined the Club in 2005 following time at sea as a deck officer on container ships, bulk carriers and oil tankers. Iain is responsible for admiralty, pollution, cargo and hull and machinery claims. Gagan, a Master Mariner on board oil tankers until joining North in 2010, now leads the Greek P&I claims team in Newcastle.

After 36 years of service, Andrew Taylor, Global Director (Claims) retires today (20 September). Andrew took over the P&I Claims department in 1988 and has spent a remarkable 31 years leading the Club’s P&I team. At the start of his tenure, the team consisted of 26 people, 3 million GT and one office.

Paul Jennings, Chief Executive of North P&I commented “Andrew has made a significant and lasting impact to the growth of the Club’s P&I team over the last three decades. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Andrew for his work throughout the years and congratulate him on his well-deserved retirement. His legacy is North’s unrivalled global reputation for excellent service, which has remained paramount throughout North’s growth over the last twenty years”.

In the wake of Andrew’s retirement, Matthew Moore and Mike Salthouse will formally assume the roles of joint Global Directors (Claims). Matthew began his career with the Club in 1995, subsequently spending four years in the Hong Kong office. He re-joined the Club in 2014 from his time as a partner at Ince & Co as Admiralty Director with particular responsibility for casualty related matters. Matthew is also a member of the International Group’s Salvage Sub Committee, Pollution Sub Committee and Large Casualty Working Group. Mike joined North’s FD&D department in 1992 and has been involved in P&I claims management since 2005. He is currently responsible for the management of all P&I claims and is the chairman of the International Group’s Sanctions Sub Committee. Mike also represents North on a number of other International Group committees and working groups.

Andrew Taylor, outgoing Global Director (Claims), comments, “Over the last 36 years, I have had the privilege to work with a wonderful team of colleagues and have witnessed North’s P&I department grow from strength to strength. While it is time for me to take a step back, I have no doubt that the excellent service Members have come to expect from North will continue.”

Source: North P&I Club