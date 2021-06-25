Further improvements to hull-integrated seawater cooler for large vessels

Hydroniq Coolers has upgraded its increasingly popular hull-integrated seawater cooling system, Rack, to further improve its operational reliability when installed on board large vessels, including making it even easier to clean and maintain.

“We are constantly looking at ways to further enhance our products and adapting them to vessels with different sizes and cooling requirements. The latest improvements are nothing extraordinary, but several small but smart changes that over time can make a substantial difference,” says Rune Myklebust, vice president of operations at Hydroniq Coolers.

The Rack seawater cooler differs from other cooling systems as it is integrated in the hull below the vessel’s main engine room, which frees up valuable space in the engine room.

One of the recent changes to the Rack system typically offered to large seafaring vessels with large and multiple engines that require major cooling capacity, is to slightly increase the space between the piping in the seawater cooler, with the following benefits:

Each pipe becomes more effective as a cooling unit because of improved water flow in the piping.

Easier to clean the seawater cooler because of larger space between the piping, which allows easier removal of particles.

“Our product philosophy has always been that the vessel crew should be able to easily and quickly maintain the coolers themselves. These latest changes underpin this idea,” adds Myklebust.

An improved construction method for the Rack has also reduced the amount of areas where foreign particles can accumulate, thereby significantly reducing the risk for scale build up and, over time, corrosion.

“As mentioned, these are small adjustments that fully maintains the systems cooling ability and further improves the integrity of the Rack seawater cooler,” adds Myklebust.

In addition, Hydroniq Coolers has to a larger degree than before standardised the components in the Rack seawater cooler.

“The advantages of standardised components is shorter delivery times and lower construction risk, which benefits both our customers and us at Hydroniq Coolers,” concludes Rune Myklebust.

Source: Hydroniq Coolers