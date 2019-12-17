FURUNO proudly announces the launch of new Solid-State & IMO-compliant X-band Radar / Chart Radar (NXT Series)

FURUNO presents its NEW 800W IMO Solid-State device X-band Radar/Chart Radar, and is able to offer, for the first time, a complete Magnetron-free Radar/Chart Radar Solution in both X-band and S-band with the addition of X-band models to the FAR-2xx8/3xx0 NXT Series (from next summer 2020).

No magnetron means less power consumption and no consumable part, while maintaining the same level of performance thanks to a deep know-how in Solid-State technologies. In other words, Solid-State NXT Radars are both powerful and eco-friendly.

Summary:

– For the first time, a Magnetron-free Commercial Radar/Chart Radar Solution in both X-band and S-band

– High performance

– No consumable part for reduced operating costs

– Eco-friendly Radar

“As a leader in marine electronics, FURUNO is committed to providing ever more efficient tools to ensure safety at sea, while respecting the world’s environmental objectives.(SDGs)”

About Solid-State technology

Solid-State is the technology that uses electronic components instead of a magnetron to generate microwaves. This technology consumes much less power, does not wear out and does not require any particular maintenance, significantly reducing operating costs. Finally, there is no pre-heating time and the start is much faster than with a magnetron.

In short, a Solid-State Radar is a more environmentally friendly Radar that requires less maintenance while delivering the same performance as its magnetron counterpart.

Source: FURUNO