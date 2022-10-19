Future Collaboration on Key Maritime Challenges Discussed as MPA Chief Executive Visits ABS World Headquarters

Green shipping corridors and clean energy marine hubs, shipping decarbonization as well as alternative fuels and digital solutions were discussed when Mr. Teo Eng Dih, Chief Executive, Singapore Maritime & Port Authority (MPA) visited ABS’ world headquarters.

Mr. Teo, who was visiting the U.S. as part of the Eisenhower Fellowship, discussed a range of industry issues including the acceleration of low-carbon to net-zero solutions, generational change in vessel design and operations, electrification, renewable power, the hydrogen economy, green financing, cybersecurity, ESG and mariner safety and training.

“ABS and the MPA are working together to address some of the biggest issues challenging our industry. Our partnership is already making a difference and we are committed to building on this relationship and delivering more for our industry. It was great to be able to discuss the decade of change ahead and how, together, we can ensure we are well positioned to meet the challenge and capitalize on the opportunities,” said Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman, President and CEO.

ABS leadership discussed future cooperation opportunities and reviewed progress on current partnerships and projects between ABS and the MPA, including the Alliance for Future Maritime Talent, an MPA initiative to equip the maritime workforce for new skills, of which ABS is a founding member. ABS has also delivered a six-month training program on system modeling and simulation in the Singapore SGUnited Mid-Career Pathways Program and is part of the MPA-funded Joint Industry Project on Additive Manufacturing. ABS has also issued approval in principle to Keppel Offshore & Marine for the ammonia-fueled ammonia bunker vessel at the heart of Project Sabre, an initiative from a consortium of leading maritime organizations including the MPA, to develop an ammonia bunker supply chain in Singapore.

ABS and MPA signed an MOU in October 2020 to cooperate in research and development in five focus areas: decarbonization, decision support, maritime cybersecurity, future ships and technologies, and next-generation workforce skills.

“ABS is an important partner as we look to ensure Singapore remains at the forefront of global maritime. We look forward to continuing to work together on the critical challenges we face to make a safer, resilient and greener shipping industry,” said Mr. Teo Eng Dih.

Singapore is a key location for ABS, which launched the first of its network of Global Sustainability Centers in the maritime city, followed by a Global Simulation Center.

Source: ABS