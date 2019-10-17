Uniting key stakeholders to discuss the decarbonisation challenge and zero emissions shipping

5 – 6 November 2019, IMO HQ

Adopted in April last year, the IMO’s GHG Strategy outlines the shipping sector’s required contribution to emissions reduction in the context of the Paris Agreement. Many shipping stakeholders expect that a binding commitment on CO2 emissions will be the next big regulatory priority on the IMO’s environmental agenda following the implementation of the sulphur cap in 2020.

Some countries are already drawing up plans to reach the GHG Strategy’s goal of a 50% reduction in CO2 emissions by 2050. The UK has been an early mover, announcing that it aims to ensure that all new ships ordered for use in coastal and inland waters are equipped with zero emission propulsion capability as early as the year 2025. But there are practical, technical and financial challenges that will need to be overcome before these ambitions can become a reality. Although there are many alternative fuels and propulsion methods that could potentially be adopted – including methanol, ammonia, hydrogen, wind, electrification and biofuels – the necessary infrastructure is yet to be developed at scale, and the costs are in many cases prohibitive. The long-term role of intermediary fuels like LNG is also uncertain.

Taking place at the IMO’s Headquarters in London on 5th – 6th November, the Future Fuels for Shipping Seminar will provide industry members with the opportunity to hear from experts on the future of marine fuels and propulsion. The seminar’s comprehensive agenda will cover every aspect of shipping’s decarbonisation challenge – from the remaining carbon budget, to the potential costs of abatement and the development of a future marine fuel supply chain.

Seminar highlights:

Receive an update from the IMO’s MEPC on the issue of greenhouse gases

Hear from shipowners about their decarbonisation efforts

The carbon budget: what is left to spend, and what are the costs of abatement?

Analyse safety challenges for alternative fuels and the infrastructure required

Examine alternatives to traditional fuels through practical case studies and focussed debate

The zero emission ship concept and the pathway to 2050

Opportunities to ask questions of regulators and marine fuel experts

