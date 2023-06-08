Future maritime leaders invited to help set the course for an inclusive transition to a zero-emission future

Yesterday, young people under the age of 30 make up half of the world’s population. Their future depends largely on a successful transition to more sustainable, zero-emission solutions. It is therefore important that their interests, views, and perspectives are heard.

That is why the Global Maritime Forum is giving aspiring leaders between the ages of 18 to 30 the opportunity to make their case for an inclusive transition to a zero-emission maritime industry. In the fifth edition of the Future Maritime Leaders essay competition, students and young professionals from within the maritime sector and beyond are invited to define what an inclusive transition means to them and to offer recommendations for how it can be achieved.

A selection committee comprised of senior maritime stakeholders and former essay competition winners will select three winning essays. The authors will be awarded the opportunity to participate, with all expenses paid, in the Global Maritime Forum’s Annual Summit 2023 in Athens on 17-19 October. In addition, the winners will be invited to join a group of young pioneers to pilot a t a new global network of young maritime professionals organised by the Global Maritime Forum.

“Today’s young people are tomorrow’s decision-makers. The essay competition allows students and young professionals to propose ideas to help shape the maritime industry’s decarbonisation journey so that it secures a more sustainable future for themselves and their peers. Young people have a natural cooperative spirit and we look forward to their vision on collaboration and partnerships,” says Christine Loh, Chief Development Strategist, Institute for the Environment, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and chair of the selection committee.

The three competition winners will join forward-looking industry leaders and organisations at the Global Maritime Forum’s Annual Summit. There, they will take an active role in discussing how the ongoing energy transition can support developing countries and their maritime industries with access to innovation and technology. Participants will also explore how an inclusive transition can contribute to better employment opportunities, gender equality, social inclusion, and closing the generational gap in the maritime industry. “Participation in the Annual Summit is a unique opportunity for young people to interact with and learn from influential decision-makers and immerse themselves in insightful discussions that help determine how the maritime industry will achieve its ambitious climate goals in a way that is inclusive and equitable,” says Camille Simbulan, Head of Communications and Special Projects at the Associated Marine Officers’ and Seamen’s Union of the Philippines, a previous winner of the essay competition and a member of the selection committee.

A total of 545 entrants from more than 60 countries have participated in the four previous essay competitions.

Essay competition topic

What does an inclusive transition to a more sustainable maritime industry mean to you and what are your recommendations to industry leaders and policymakers on how this could be achieved for future generations?

Essay competition criteria

• The competition is open to students and young professionals aged 18-30

• Essay submissions in “op-ed” form should not comprise more than 1000 words

• Essays must be written in English

• Participants in the competition should also attach their CV and a submission form

• Submissions must be sent to [email protected] by 7 July 2023

• Competition winners will be announced in early September

Source: Global Maritime Forum