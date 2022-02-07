Future of autonomy centre stage at Nor-Shipping with international summit

The Third International Ship Autonomy and Sustainability Summit will welcome participants from around the world at Nor-Shipping 2022 on 5 April.

The event, organised in collaboration with the Norwegian Forum for Autonomous Ships (NFAS) and the European Comission Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport (DG MOVE), gathers thought leaders, authorities, owners and other key industry stakeholders to share developments, enable progress and demystify a field promising huge potential for shipping, particularly with regard to environmental performance and efficiency. The day-long summit will be held at Nor-Shipping’s Conference stage in Hall E at Nova Spectrum in Lillestrøm and is a ticket only event.

Clarity from confusion

“Autonomy is a hot topic, but, for many, a challenging one to get to grips with,” comments Nor-Shipping Director Sidsel Norvik. “Developments are moving fast and it can be difficult to keep pace and understand the implications for business. This summit will help clear the fog; covering the key regulatory, technology and business developments, while also diving into how increased digitalisation, automation and autonomy can unlock significant environmental gains. If you want to come face-to-face with the future of shipping I can’t think of a better place.”

The third summit sees a return to a physical format, after the 2020 event was shifted online due to coronavirus restrictions. Over 600 digital delegates – from research groups to shipowners and operators – tuned in for the last programme, which was broadcast from Brussels. This year’s outing will see panel discussions moderated by Ørnulf Jan Rødseth, NFAS Manager and an acknowledged expert on autonomous ship technology, alongside regulatory updates, regional analysis and expert industry forecasts.

Critical gathering

Magda Kopczynska, Director of DG MOVE Waterborne, will be amongst the keynote summit speakers. She comments: “Ship autonomy is surrounded by much uncertainty, but it continues towards maturity. EU is supporting these developments through several research projects, but we are also committed to provide realistic and up to date information about possibilities and obstacles to the wider user community. Our participation in the summit is a critical part in this effort.”

In addition to a packed programme of panel sessions and talks, marine operations from the Mayflower Autonomous Ship (a unique solar- and AI-powered research vessel, exhibiting in Nor-Shipping’s Blue Economy Hall) will be streamed throughout the day. A special drinks reception will also take place immediately after the planned programme, at approximately 16.30.



Opportunity awaits

The summit is just one of many knowledge sharing and networking events scheduled for this year’s Nor-Shipping, Your Arena for Ocean Solutions, taking place 4-7 April in Lillestrøm and Oslo. Other highlights include 22,000 sq. m of international exhibitors, the Ocean Leadership Conference and Blue Talks, unique partner events, and a broad range of targeted activities to ensure optimal networking and ocean business development.

Source: Nor Shipping