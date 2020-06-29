Future Of Maritime Research And Training Virtual Maneuvers In The Simulator Network

The European Maritime Simulator Network, or EMSN Connect for short, has been running for over two years, mainly as a platform for nautical training and testing of new maritime applications in ship control and communication.

10 partners with more than 40 ship handling simulators are now members of the network.

Connect links the virtual ships in a common simulation environment. In this way, complex and realistic traffic situations can be designed and driven in real time. The expansion of the European network towards Asia is due to the success of the EMSN. The Asia-Pacific

Maritime Simula- tor Network APMSN integrates further simulators in South Korea. In February 2020, the Korea Re- search Institute Ships & Ocean Engineering (KRI- SO), Chalmers University of Technology/ Department of Mechanics and Maritime Sciences (Chalmers) and Fraunhofer CML were able to conduct the first global simulation in EMSN and APMSN. A ship steered by Chalmers was assisted by a Korean pilot at KRISO in a port arrival and berthing scenario at Busan port. The pilot‘s instructions were carried out by the „crew“ in Sweden. In its role as technical coordinator of the EMSN, the CML controlled the technical setup of the successful simulation.

During running simulations, EMSN Connect collects all quantitative data of a maneuvre. Qualitative information can be collected e.g. by interviewing simulation participants or by external expert evaluations. This provides an important opportunity to evaluate a simulated maneuvre in retrospect and to identify potential for improvement for more safe- ty, efficiency and sustainability of maritime transport.

The EMSN was developed in the European funded research project MONALISA 2.0. At that time, the CML for the first time connected ship handling simulators from different manufacturers for the implementation of joint maneuvers. This allows virtual ships to interact with each other from different locations and ship handling simulators and allows scenarios to be tested that could not be replicated in the real world. Read more about EMSN Connect at https://emsn.connect. fraunhofer.de/

Source: Fraunhofer