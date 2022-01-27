FX Daily: Dollar closes in on cycle highs

USD: Bearish flattening of the curve keeps dollar bid.

Despite the debate over the role the Fed’s balance sheet would play in this year’s policy normalisation, last night’s Fed communication centered on the more conventional tool of rate hikes. FX markets saw a two-step reaction to events. First, the statement was quite benign – the need to start tightening soon (March) and a very orderly/passive unwind of the balance sheet. Here the dollar was bid versus the low-yielders, but riskier currencies outperformed. But then the press conference revealed the Fed could be hiking at every meeting. This saw a more aggressive reaction in the bond market – bearish flattening of the curve as the Fed steps hard on the brakes – and riskier currencies starting to come under pressure too.

This is probably the key debate for FX markets over coming months – i.e. whether to just seek dollar strengthening over the low-yielders (JPY, EUR and CHF) or buy dollars against everything. While acknowledging that we are going through a rocky period for risk assets (S&P 500 now down 9% YTD and US high yield credit spreads widening to levels last seen in November 2020), we think it is too early to conclude that Fed tightening or high energy prices severely choke global growth this year and would prefer the former scenario of dollar strength largely being played out against the low-yielders.

For today, the market will be interested in a couple of things: a) what was included in the US written response to Russian security demands – i.e. does diplomacy have a chance? and b) 4Q21 US GDP data expected at 5.5% QoQ annualised.

With DXY heavily weighted to European currencies and dollar positioning a lot more balanced, favour DXY making a running at the late November highs at just under 97.00

EUR: Trade-weighted EUR drops to Feb 2020 lows

EUR/USD is now not far from its late November lows of 1.1185. The ECB’s trade-weighted EUR has actually broken to its lowest levels since February 2020. Incidentally, the spread between USD and EUR two-year swap rates is also now back to the widest levels since February 2020 – highlighting the importance of relative monetary trends in driving FX.

So far the ECB is firmly sticking to the script that the bump in inflation will not hurry them into hiking. Until something substantially changes here, expect EUR/USD to stay under pressure. We retain a 1.10 target for the end of 1Q22 and a 1.08 target for the end of 2Q22. In addition, one would expect European currencies to bear the brunt of tension in Ukraine. The prospect of disruption to energy supplies or at least a further surge in prices will hurt European industry and the consumer – and favour the geography and energy independence of the dollar.

Expect EUR/USD to remain under pressure today, but European high beta (SEK and NOK) could also underperform as it looks to be another rocky day for equities.

GBP: High beta problems

GBP has handed back some of its recent gains as equities come under more widespread pressure. GBP has a slightly higher beta to risk than the EUR – hence EUR/GBP is a little higher. However, the BoE’s hawkish stance provides some defence against the stronger dollar – which is basically our core view for this year. Cable can stay pressured in a range, EUR/USD breaks to new lows and EUR/GBP trades down to 0.82 this summer.

Cable may find support in the 1.3350/3400 area today.

EM: Spotlight on South Africa and Turkey

Elsewhere today the spotlight falls on EM currencies. In Turkey, the central bank will release its Inflation Report and provide some guidance on how high inflation will get this year following the 2021 decline in the Lira. This year the Lira has been enjoying some stability as the government and the central bank have incentivized holdings of local currency deposits – for both retail and corporates. Very high inflation will, however, continue to provide headwinds to the Lira.

Elsewhere the South African Reserve Bank is expected to hike the policy rate to 4.00% from 3.75%. These levels are a lot lower than some of its EM peers – but that is because inflation in South Africa is a lot lower too. The ZAR is, however, a high beta currency – with high betas both to risk and to China – meaning it is probably caught between the two right now. On balance, lower equities will probably drag USD/ZAR to the 15.55/70 area today. But unless we see a substantial re-appraisal of global growth prospects such that the commodity complex and 10 year US bond yields actually start to fall (pricing in a slowdown/recession), ZAR losses should be relatively contained.

Source: ING