FX Daily: No clear direction

Yesterday’s session was dominated by the news that the Omicron variant was found in the US. A quite predictable development, but one that likely contributed to keeping equity volatility elevated. In FX, the dollar oscillated and ultimately trended higher, with pro-cyclical currencies staying on the backfoot. Commodity currencies are set to face a key challenge today as OPEC+ members meet to decide on whether to go ahead with a planned output hike in January. Markets appear widely positioned for a delay in the hike given uncertainty related to the Omicron variant. As discussed by our commodity team here, the option of more cuts is not off the table. Any extra weakness in crude prices will likely hit the less liquid Norwegian krone harder than Canada’s dollar.

Turning to the USD, we have seen some support coming from the backstop to the dovish repricing of rate expectations offered by Powell’s comments on Tuesday, and by good ADP and ISM manufacturing figures yesterday. Given the material downside risks caused by the Omicron variant, markets will likely require the data flow to remain quite strong to avert another dovish repricing. In this sense, tomorrow’s payrolls are set to be quite key, while today some more marginal focus will be on the initial jobless claims.

Markets will also keep an eye on the Fedspeak agenda today, mainly to gauge whether some FOMC members may diverge from the recent hawkish tone by Powell. We’ll hear from Raphael Bostic and Mary Daly, as well as from departing member Randal Quarles today.

All in all, we think the dollar may find some stabilisation today ahead of tomorrow’s nonfarm payrolls, although unpredictable developments about the new variant can rapidly shift momentum in either direction.

EUR: 1.1300 becoming a benchmark level?

Following a peak in EUR/USD volatility on Tuesday, the pair has remained firmly rangebound since yesterday’s open. Let’s see whether some support starts to build at 1.1300- a possible benchmark for dollar/virus-related sentiment. We could see the pair trade sideways for today if there are no new developments on the virus side and ahead of tomorrow’s US payrolls.

GBP: Market to stay undecided about BoE hike for now

EUR/GBP has remained supported as markets revised expectations for a December Bank of England rate hike after MPC member Catherine Mann’s comments on Tuesday. The OIS market is currently pricing in 8bp of tightening for the December meeting. For today, except for any news on the Omicron spread/vaccine efficacity, markets will have no data or BoE speakers to further direct their policy expectations. EUR/GBP may hold around current levels, although any further risk-off swing bears a good deal of upside risk for the pair.

SEK: A popular proxy trade

Sweden’s krona dropped more than all other G10 currencies yesterday, showing an above-average sensitivity to risk appetite. It appears, also, that short-SEK trades may have become an increasingly popular proxy trade to bet against EU-sentiment given the euro is finding support in the current risk-off environment.

Incidentally, SEK faces wider downside risk than EUR when it comes to scaling down tightening expectations for 2022. Despite the hawkish surprise at the November meeting, the Riksbank is only projecting a first rate hike in 2024. Markets are currently forecasting 30bp of tightening in 2022, and 50bp more in 2023; a realignment of rate expectations with the Riksbank’s rate projections is by all means understandable in the current market environment.

The EUR/SEK rally may find more fuel should it break above 10.30 by the end of the week. Normally, SEK has a positive seasonality in December, but that might only emerge if the Omicron-variant risk is priced out.

