FX Positioning: EUR/USD net longs keep rising

USD net positioning declines again

CFTC data shows another fall in USD net positioning versus reported G10 currencies (i.e. G9 excluding NOK and SEK) in the week ending 8 February. The move was mostly driven by a rise in EUR and GBP net longs.

The more balanced USD positioning (around +8% of open interest) likely aided the recovery in the dollar seen at the end of last week. While geopolitics remains a key theme at the moment, the underlying positive narrative offered by the prospect of Fed tightening should – in our view – help re-build some of those USD long positions that have been unwound recently.

It must be noted that except for the Aussie dollar, which has moved further into highly oversold territory, all reported G10 currencies currently have a positioning that is within the 1-standard-deviation band (i.e. not overstretched), and in some cases quite close to their 5-year averages.



GBP positioning rollercoaster due to reporting inaccuracy

While the rise in EUR long positions (net positioning now at +6% of open interest) was mostly linked to the impact of the ECB’s shift to a more hawkish stance, the pound’s rollercoaster ride in positioning since the start of February appears only due to reporting inaccuracies.

GBP/USD positioning dropped from -4% to -13% of open interest in the week ending 01 February before moving back to -4% the following week. We see no reasons for such a sharp change in the pound’s sentiment and we, therefore, think that this is mostly due to some inaccuracies related to the data collected. Something similar happened on a few occasions in 2021.

The fact that the pound is still marginally in neutral/oversold territory suggests some decent upside room for the currency as the BoE pushes forward with tightening, even though we suspect that the actual market positioning on the currency is more skewed to the net-long territory.

Source: ING