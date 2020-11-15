G E Shipping contracts to buy a Secondhand Capesize Bulk Carrier

The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited (G E Shipping) signed a contract to buy a secondhand Capesize Bulk Carrier. The 2014 Philippines built vessel is expected to join the Company’s fleet in H2 FY21.

The Company’s current fleet stands at 46 vessels, comprising 33 tankers (11 crude carriers, 17 product tankers, 5 LPG carrier) and 13 dry bulk carriers with an average age of 12.39 years aggregating 3.70 mn dwt. The company has also contracted to buy a secondhand LR2 tanker which will be delivered to us in Q3 FY21.

