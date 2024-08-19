G E Shipping takes delivery of 2013 built Medium Range Product Tanker “Jag Priyanka”

The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited (G E Shipping) took delivery of a 2013 built Medium Range product tanker “Jag Priyanka” of about 49,990 dwt. The company had contracted to buy the vessel in Q1 FY25.

Including Jag Priyanka, company’s current fleet stands at 43 vessels, comprising 29 tankers (6 Crude carriers, 19 Product carriers, 4 LPG carriers) and 14 dry bulk carriers (2 Capesize, 8 Kamsarmax, 4 Supramax) aggregating 3.41 mn dwt.

This vessel is financed entirely from internal accruals. The purpose of the acquisition is expansion of the fleet.

Additionally, we had contracted to sell one MR product tanker in July 2024, which is due for delivery by Q3 FY25

