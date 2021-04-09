Recent News

  

Home / Stock Market News / Daily Currencies Ratings / G20 currency language ensures countries won’t resort to currency intervention: Aso

G20 currency language ensures countries won’t resort to currency intervention: Aso

in Daily Currencies Ratings 10/04/2021

A recent clarification to the Group of 20 major economies’ stance on currency rates ensures that countries won’t resort to currency intervention for competitiveness and there was no change to its stance despite the tweaks to its foreign exchange language, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said.

Aso was speaking to reporters on Friday after a cabinet meeting.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2021 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software