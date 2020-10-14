G20 says must get COVID-19 under control to support global recovery

Financial leaders from the Group of 20 major economies on Wednesday underscored the urgent need to bring the spread of the coronavirus pandemic under control, and vowed to “do whatever it takes” to support the global economy and financial stability.

In a lengthy communique, G20 finance ministers and central bank governors also said they would continue to address the disproportionate impact the crisis has said on women, young people and other vulnerable segments of society across the world.

They agreed to extend a freeze in official bilateral debt payments by six months, given continued liquidity pressure on low-income countries, and expressed disappointment about the absence of private sector creditors in the moratorium.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Andrea Shalal, Christian Kraemer and Jan Strupczewksi; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)