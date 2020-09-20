G20 trade and investment ministers to meet on global economy

Ministers of trade and investment from G20 countries will hold a meeting on Tuesday with the aim of strengthening policy cooperation, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The meeting will look at ways the group of 20 countries can grow a sustainable economy in light of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The ministers will address G20 measures to support international trade and investment in response to the emerging coronavirus pandemic, which were adopted on May 14, and ways to support reforms of the multilateral trading system.

They will also look at how to encourage the competitiveness of micro, small and medium-sized companies globally in a greater way, in order to enhance economic diversification and investment, SPA reported.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Trade, Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi and investment minister Khaled Al-Falih will hold a press conference after the meeting to present its outcomes.

Saudi Arabia holds the G20 presidency this year and is set to host the G20 Summit in the capital Riyadh on Nov. 21-22.

Source: Arab News