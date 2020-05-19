G7 finance ministers discuss accelerating economies as countries reopen – U.S. Treasury

Recent News

  

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin held a call on Tuesday with the finance ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain, the European Commission and the Eurogroup to discuss the economic repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The finance ministers discussed domestic and international economic responses underway and strategies to accelerate economic activity as our economies begin reopening, in line with necessary health and safety measures,” the Treasury said in a statement.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Susan Heavey; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

