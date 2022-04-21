Recent News

  

G7 finance ministers pledge more than $24 billion to Ukraine

22/04/2022

G7 finance ministers said they have provided and pledged together with international community additional support to Ukraine exceeding $24 billion for 2022 and beyond, adding that they were prepared to do more as needed.

In a statement, the ministers said they regretted Russia’s participation in international forums, including G20, International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings this week.

“International organisations and multilateral fora should no longer conduct their activities with Russia in a business-as-usual manner,” the ministers said.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Christian Kraemer; Writing by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Tom Hogue)

