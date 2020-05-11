GAC and UniGlobal join forces in Bangladesh

GAC has signed a Global Network Agent (GNA) agreement with Dhaka-based Uni-Global Business Ltd. (“UniGlobal”), expanding its coverage in the Indian Subcontinent and further strengthening the global GAC network.

The alliance, operated as GAC-UniGlobal, will provide a wide range of ship agency services to vessels calling at all Bangladesh ports.

Lars Hardeland, Managing Director of GAC Hub Services says Bangladesh’s location at the head of the Bay of Bengal makes it attractive to international shippers.

“It makes sense for GAC to have a presence in Bangladesh,” he adds. “Partnering with UniGlobal enables us to tap the vast shipping and shipping-related opportunities this maritime nation has to offer, and further expand our footprint in the Indian Subcontinent region.”

Lars Bergström, Group Vice President of the Asia Pacific and Indian Subcontinent region agrees: “As part of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Bangladesh is a country of immense potential and opportunities.

“Having an established partner like UniGlobal will further augment GAC’s presence in the Indian Subcontinent currently served by our more than 30 offices in India, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.”

Bangladesh has 9,000km² of territorial waters and a 710km long coastline. Whilst the Port of Chattogram is its leading seaport handling about 90% of the country’s trade cargoes, the government is taking steps to develop Mongla port by increasing its container handling capacity.

UniGlobal Managing Director A.K.M. Shahidul Islam says having his company’s branch offices at these two major commercial ports means it is well placed to take advantage of the increasing trade activities.

“With the GAC-UniGlobal partnership, customers will benefit from GAC’s global resources and over 60 years of experience in combination with UniGlobal’s 30 years of local knowledge and expertise,” he adds.

