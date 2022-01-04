GAC appoints new Group Vice President for Asia Pacific & Indian subcontinent region

Daniel Nordberg has been named GAC’s Group Vice President for the Asia Pacific & Indian subcontinent region, following the retirement of Lars Bergstrom who has been with the Group for over 26 years.

Nordberg joined GAC in 2001 as Financial Controller based at the Group HQ. In the two decades since then, he served in a variety of roles which gain him valuable experience in the organisation’s three core business areas: shipping, logistics and marine services, most recently as General Manager of GAC Qatar since 2016. During his time in Qatar, the company experienced robust growth, with new yards and warehouses, and the opening of its Ras Laffan office to further support the country’s flourishing offshore sector. GAC Qatar was also one of the pioneers in the Qatar Free Zone.

GAC Group President Bengt Ekstrand says: “Our strategy of management rotation broadens competence and outlook to ensure the best leadership and service to our customers worldwide. Daniel brings fresh energy and a wealth of experience from three regions of the GAC world to his new role.

“At a time when we are all looking with cautious optimism towards a post-pandemic world, his expertise and experience will provide the driving force for new success in the Asia Pacific & Indian Subcontinent.”

Source: GAC Group