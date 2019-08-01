GAC appoints new Vice President for Americas Region

GAC Group President Bengt Ekstrand has announced the appointment of Pontus Fredriksson as Group Vice President – Americas, following the retirement of Bob Bandos who held the position since March 2018.

Bandos was part of the GAC Group for 15 years, also serving as Managing Director of GAC North America – Shipping. He will continue to support the Group in a consultative and advisory role until the end of the year.

A graduate of Stockholm University, Fredriksson has been with the GAC Group in since September 2007. During that time, he served in a variety of finance and managerial roles in the Middle East, most recently at Managing Director of GAC Bahrain for nearly four years.

He pays tribute to his predecessor’s achievement, adding: “Bob has been at the helm during an important period of expansion for GAC in the Americas, with the opening of GAC companies in Panama, Guyana and Uruguay and the addition of new branches in Brazil. I want to thank him for everything he has done for the GAC Group and I wish him a happy retirement.

“I’m very excited to join our colleagues, customers and suppliers in the Americas region. I look forward to bringing my experience from Europe and Middle East to the Americas and hope to make the region an even more integrated part of the GAC world.”

Other appointmentsFredriksson is replaced in Bahrain by Johan Fulke who takes over as Company Manager. Fulke previously served in the same capacity at GAC Oman, where he is replaced by Johannes Ericson who has relocated from Kuwait.

Source: GAC