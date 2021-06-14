GAC breaks ground on new contract logistics facility in Ras Bufontas Free Zone

Construction is underway on GAC Qatar’s new 27,000m² multi-user contract logistics facility after the groundbreaking ceremony in the Ras Bufontas Free Zone.

It follows the signing of an agreement between GAC and Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZA) in February this year. The facility is expected to be completed by early 2022. It will be built from sustainable materials, partly fueled by solar power, have several energy-saving features and use recycled water in its operations.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by H.E. Mr. Anders Bengtcén, Swedish Ambassador to the State of Qatar, the Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZA), Mr. Lim Meng Hui, Group CEO of Arabian Construction Engineering Company (ACEC), GAC’s local partner, Mr. Ismail Tahboub, GAC Group Executive Chairman & Trustee Mr. Björn Engblom, GAC Group Vice President – Middle East Mr. Fredrik Nyström and senior executive management members from QFZA and GAC Qatar.

H.E. Mr. Bengtcén welcomed GAC’s important investment in the Qatar Free Zones, saying it reflected the confidence that Swedish enterprises have in the development of Qatar as a logistical and entrepreneurial hub.

Mr. Lim Meng Hui, the Chief Executive Officer of QFZA said: “It is our pleasure today to be part of the groundbreaking ceremony for GAC logistics facility in Ras Bufontas Free Zone, which will be a showcase of sustainable building development. This facility will contribute towards Qatar as a regional logistics hub and good ecosystem for our investors to run their operations sustainably out of the free zones.”

Mr. Björn Engblom, GAC Group Executive Chairman & Trustee said Ras Bufontas Free Zone was a natural choice for the Group’s footprint expansion in the region: “Its strategic location and excellent connectivity to the Hamad International Airport and the Hamad port put us right at the heart of all the trade activities. This facility will be a boost to our capabilities and will allow us to better serve the growing and increasingly complex logistics and supply chain needs of our customers.

“We are excited to be able to play a role in contributing towards the State’s mission of becoming a major logistics hub for the region. I congratulate the Qatar Free Zones Authority on making remarkable progress in achieving this goal.”

Mr. Daniel Nordberg, General Manager of GAC Qatar added: “Qatar’s logistics sector is a billion-dollar market for industry players to tap into. From servicing the local market to providing regional and transshipment services, GAC is well positioned to meet the freight, contract logistics and cold chain needs of diverse sectors with this new facility and the resources and expertise that we already have in our stable.

“The demand for our integrated solutions is expected to be bolstered by the North Field expansion project and the global soccer event in 2022. We can look forward to exciting times ahead.”

Source: GAC