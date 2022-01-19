GAC Bunker Fuels’ Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions calculations verified by Bureau Veritas

GAC Bunker Fuels’ Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions calculations have been verified by Bureau Veritas UK Limited, the world leader in audit and certification services, crossing a new milestone in its goal to be net carbon zero by 2030.

Carbon emissions are classified into categories or “scopes”. GAC Bunker Fuels is assured for indirect emissions from electricity and air-conditioning under Scope 2, and other indirect emissions that occur along the value chain, particularly associated with business travel and the use of sold products under Scope 3 were verified. The bunker company does not have Scope 1 direct emissions from owned or controlled sources.

Kelly Rump, GAC Bunker Fuel’s Head of Sustainability, comments: “Knowing what our emissions are today marks an important step towards emissions reduction, and offsetting with the aim of achieving zero oil-based bunker sales and net carbon zero by 1 January 2030.”

Engaging customers

The company is working with existing and new clients to help them on their decarbonisation journey, starting with Scope 1 emissions (i.e. purchased fuel from GAC Bunker Fuels) by advising which suppliers offer alternative fuels, such as biofuel or LNG, globally. Furthermore, this will give their customers an option to buy carbon credits to offset its fuel procurement when requested to offer as such.

Martyn McMahon, GAC Bunker Fuels’ Global Commercial Manager, adds: “The market is in transition. Suppliers require a guaranteed demand to fund their projects, and customers must know what supplier projects are underway to plan their future procurement. GAC Bunker Fuels is uniquely positioned to help customers and suppliers alike with their energy transition because of the relationship we have with them.”

Group-wide efforts

GAC Bunker Fuels’ emissions calculations assurance is in-line with directives set out in the Group’s Roadmap to Sustainability where all GAC offices are to measure and report their carbon emissions by end of 2022 based on UN SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) 12 – Climate Action. The Group has committed to be net carbon zero by 2050.

Source: GAC Group