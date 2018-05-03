GAC celebrates 25 years in Thailand with pledge for continued commitment

A major distribution facility upgrade signalled GAC Thailand’s continuing commitment to the country and its place in global trade, Lars Bergström, GAC’s Group Vice President, Asia Pacific & Indian Subcontinent told guests during his address at an event marking the company’s 25 years of operations.

Since its establishment in December 1992 with just four staff offering shipping services, the company has grown to become one of Thailand’s leading providers of integrated shipping and logistics services. It now has offices in Bangkok, Suvarnabhumi, Laem Chabang, MapTaPhut and Songkhla, and over 150 employees handling more than 800 shipping and 6,000 logistics jobs in 2017. GAC Thoresen Logistics, a joint venture between GAC and leading Asian investment group Thoresen Thai Agencies plc, operates warehousing facilities in Amata Nakorn and Bangpa In.

Lars said: “Thailand’s strategic location and sound port infrastructure has made it an attractive country for maritime players. Ongoing infrastructure development programmes aimed at reducing logistics and transportation costs will increase its appeal as an international trading centre. The investments in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) will transform its Eastern provinces into a transport hub, bolstering the country’s role as the gateway to Asia.

“All these developments have created plenty of opportunities for shipping and logistics companies operating within the country. The completion of a major upgrade of our distribution facility in Amata Nakorn last year reflects our confidence in this economy and its growth potential.”

Alwyn Mendonca, Managing Director of GAC Thailand, added: “We will constantly upgrade and where necessary, increase our resources including hiring new talents and nurturing existing ones to cater to the anticipated rise in port activities once the developments are complete.”

He attributed the company’s success in the country to its dedicated workforce and unique offering of integrated shipping and logistics solutions: “By maintaining greater control from end-to-end over the entire supply chain, we can help our customers achieve higher operational efficiency and more competitive pricing.”

GAC Thailand’s 25th Anniversary Reception in Bangkok was attended by customers, partners and colleagues from across the GAC Group.

Source: GAC