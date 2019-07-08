GAC Denmark open for business in Kalundborg

GAC Denmark has opened a new branch in Kalundborg to better serve the needs of GAC’s global principals in the liquid bulk and other sectors.

Located 100 km west of Copenhagen, Kalundborg is a key location for liquid and dry bulk cargo with a perfect setup for larger projects for industry players such as Equinor, Yamal LNG and Chevron.

The new Kalundborg office, following the opening of a branch office in Aarhus last year and another in Esbjerg in 2015, brings GAC Denmark’s total number of offices to four, enabling the company to meet client needs throughout the country.

Sebastian Jonsson, General Manager of GAC Denmark, says: “This latest new office means we can provide our tankers and other customers with even more round-the-clock locally based knowledge and expertise – and faster than ever. Kalundborg is a key strategic location and opening there is the latest step in our ambitious expansion plan and determination to provide optimum service and efficiency.”

The GAC Group is renowned globally for its offshore support and project logistics capabilities, as well as a full range of ship agency related services.

Source: GAC Group