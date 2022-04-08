GAC Dubai named the FMCG Supply Chain of the Year at the Logistics Middle East Awards 2022

GAC Dubai’s outstanding service to the Middle East’s busy Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector has earned the company the title of FMCG Supply Chain of the Year winner at the 16th annual Logistics Middle East Awards held at the Grosvenor House, Dubai, UAE.

The Award recognises the company’s procedures, training and technology deployed in ensuring seamless, safe and efficient operations and consistent top-notch supply chain management services to the logistics industry in the Middle East. It is the third time GAC Dubai has received the Award, following its second win in 2018.

“This is a recognition of our people, who are the true winners,” says Trevor Stamp, GAC Dubai’s General Manager of Contract Logistics, who received the award. “Their commitment, efforts and hard work amid the challenging times over the last year are what earned us this accolade.”

Fredrik Nyström, GAC Group Vice President – Middle East, adds: “To be awarded as the FMCG Supply Chain of the Year winner for the third time is a testimony of our commitment to keep up the highest standards and innovative services, and continued support to meet our customers logistics needs.”

Source: GAC