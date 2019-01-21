GAC expands South American reach with office in Uruguay

Growing demand for professional shipping services from the offshore oil & gas industry has prompted GAC to open an office in Uruguay. The new office continues 2018’s expansion of the Group’s Americas region with the opening of GAC Brazil’s office in Fortaleza, and the establishment of GAC Panama.

Geographically, Uruguay is located along the East Coast of South America (ECSA), making GAC Uruguay an ideal next step for the Group.

Bob Bandos, GAC Group Vice President – Americas, says: “With the opening of GAC Uruguay, we are better positioned on South America’s eastern seaboard to serve our customers and prospects, and to meet the demands of overseas customers.”

Based in the key port of Montevideo, GAC Uruguay is well positioned to offer a full range of ship agency services nationwide, with particular focus on the growing offshore oil & gas and product tanker sectors.

Source: GAC