GAC fortifies foothold with acquisition of Ahlers Singapore container logistics business unit

GAC has further strengthened ties with Belgium-based logistics services provider Ahlers nv (“Ahlers”) with a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to acquire the container logistics business unit of its Singapore subsidiary.

The acquisition of Ahlers Singapore’s container logistics business unit helps GAC boost its foothold in Asia’s top logistics hub and enhances its service portfolio to offer even greater value to its customers.

“This MOU builds on our long-standing relationship with Ahlers,” says Lars Bergström, Group Vice President of the Asia Pacific and Indian Subcontinent region.

“It’s a great match, as both companies focus on creating innovative and value-adding solutions to our customers. Agility and innovation are key to survival in the highly competitive logistics industry.”

Henrik Althén, Managing Director of GAC Singapore adds that the container logistics business will give the company even greater control over the entire supply chain: “Container logistics are an integral part of the supply chain solutions we offer to our customers. It complements our sea freight and contract logistics services, giving us the expanded bandwidth and enhanced capability to look after the entire supply chain more efficiently and effectively.”

“Ahlers is pleased about this cooperation agreement with GAC. We are convinced that our container business activities out of Singapore will thrive well under GAC and that our customers will receive the best possible support. The transaction is part of our increased focus on our core activities in Europe, Russia and CIS where we have important investment projects ongoing,” says Carla Peeters, CFO of Ahlers Group.

The agreement also covers staff movements involving Ahlers Singapore’s Jesmond Oh Siew Hong who has joined GAC Singapore’s Sea Freight Department as Senior Operations Executive.

GAC Singapore’s team of more than 80 logistics specialists handles an average of over 2,000 jobs a month pre-COVID-19.

Source: GAC