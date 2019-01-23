GAC Forwarding & Shipping (Shanghai) renamed GAC (Shanghai)

After more than a decade since its establishment, GAC Forwarding & Shipping (Shanghai) Ltd. has changed its name to GAC (Shanghai) Ltd..

Managing Director Simon Xu says the renaming comes after the company has established a firm foothold in the country’s competitive shipping and logistics sectors. The name change is timely, riding the wave of a rising demand for ship agency and logistics services.

“Over the years, our range of services has evolved to meet the changing needs of our customers,” he adds. “Our new name better reflects the extensive scope of services we offer today, which extends beyond shipping and forwarding.

“The restructuring of the Chinese economy and the rebalancing of its foreign trade in the coming years, along with the enhanced transport connectivity brought about by the Belt and Road Initiative, will present a plethora of opportunities for service providers like GAC, who can efficiently and effectively integrate both shipping and logistics services.”

Established in 2006, GAC China is part of the GAC Group, a global shipping, logistics, marine and related services provider with over 300 offices worldwide. From the main office in Shanghai, it has extended its reach to other cities by setting up branch offices in Beijing, Tianjin, Qingdao, Chengdu and Xiamen. Today, GAC China offers a comprehensive range of services that includes ship agency, freight services, project logistics, warehousing & distribution, land transportation and supply chain management.

