GAC Group and Ocean Shipping & Logistics join forces in exciting new collaboration

The GAC Group has welcomed the newly formed Ocean Shipping & Logistics A/S (OSL) as a new member of its logistics network after the two companies entered into a global cooperation agreement.

Operational from today (2 May 2022) from its hub in Aarhus, Denmark, OSL has been founded by industry veterans Peter Brun, Lars Kjærulf-Møller, Emil Hersbøll and Svend Heisselberg, who together represent more than 100 years of experience in international maritime transportation. It promises to deliver a range of seamless logistics services with a personal touch, driven by the philosophy “Your Shipment – Our Commitment.”

By combining the OSL’s experience and individual approach with the global reach and resources of the GAC Group, the alliance offers the best of both worlds in its comprehensive range of tailor-made logistics services from its base in Scandinavia or with shipments entering or leaving the region.

GAC’s Group Vice President – Commercial, Stuart Bowie, says: “This is a very exciting blend of experience and capability, for GAC, OSL and for customers.”

Having OSL as a logistics partner complements the Group’s Danish ship agency operation, GAC Denmark, which provides comprehensive support at ports throughout the country as well as specialist services for the energy sector.

Source: GAC Group