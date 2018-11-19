GAC Group P&I expert wins Women Professional Excellence for P&I Claims Management award

Meena Mathews, GAC Group’s Regional Manager P&I (Protection & Indemnity) – Middle East, has won the Women Professional Excellence for P&I Claims Management title in the Golden Shield Excellence Awards 2018.

The maritime and insurance industry veteran of more than a quarter of a century was selected from a strong field of finalists up for the award by a jury of insurance specialists.

She works closely with the local authorities on maritime transport matters for the benefit of the UAE’s shipping community, ship owners and P&I Clubs. In the past year, Meena was instrumental in the handling of claims for two major, high-profile maritime incidents in the region and liaised closely with government authorities and various stakeholders to bring about their timely and equitable settlement.

“Meena is highly regarded as one of the Middle East’s most experienced P&I specialists and she is a valuable asset to GAC,” says GAC Group Vice President for the Middle East, Fredrik Nyström. “This well-deserved Award is a real testament to her hard work, achievements and contributions to the regional maritime industry.”

The Golden Shield Excellence Awards are organised by Biz Events Management, a subsidiary of Aries Group of Companies, in conjunction with InsureTek Middle East 2018.

Source: GAC