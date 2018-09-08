GAC Hong Kong wins ShipTek Best Ship Agency Award

A jury of maritime industry leaders has named GAC Hong Kong the winner of the Best Ship Agency Award in the ShipTek Maritime Awards, organised by Biz Events Management, a subsidiary of Aries Group of Companies.

Organised in conjunction with ShipTek Hong Kong Summit 2018, the awards honour the contributions of outstanding significance to the maritime industry.

The award was presented to Maria Lam, GAC Hong Kong’s Managing Director, who says: “This award recognises our role and contribution towards Hong Kong’s maritime industry. Set up in 1974 as the GAC Group’s first operation in Asia, we have grown significantly to become one of the top three ship agents in the special administrative region today. We will continue to utilise our strong local knowledge and connections in Hong Kong and mainland China to cater to the rising demand for our services and respond to the changing needs of our customers.”

GAC Hong Kong operates from two offices in Hong Kong and Shenzhen, China, and provides complete shipping and logistics solutions for local and international customers across a wide range of industries. It handled more than 2,000 port calls in 2017.

Source: GAC