GAC joins call to action to decarbonise international shipping by 2050

The GAC Group has joined over 150 industry leaders and organisations urging world leaders to take action to align shipping with the Paris Agreement temperature goal.

The Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonisation, launched today, has been developed by a multi-stakeholder taskforce convened by the Getting to Zero Coalition – a partnership between the Global Maritime Forum, the World Economic Forum, and Friends of Ocean Action. Ahead of critical climate negotiations at COP26 in Glasgow this November, it calls governments to work with the industry to deliver the policies and investments to enable the decarbonisation of global supply chains. Signatories include some of the world’s largest players in global trade and several important GAC customers.

Responsibility

GAC Group President Bengt Ekstrand says: ““Now is the time for action, both by the private sector and governments around the world, to transform international shipping and work together towards a sustainable future.”

GAC’s support of the Call to Action reflects its focus on taking responsibility for the impact of its operations on the environment. In March this year, the Group joined the Global Maritime Forum’s Getting To Zero Coalition, an alliance of companies from the maritime, energy, infrastructure and finance sectors working to accelerate the decarbonisation of shipping by developing and deploying zero emission vessels by the end of the decade.

Concrete action

The private sector is already taking concrete action to decarbonise shipping, including investment in RD&D and pilot projects, ordering and building carbon neutral vessels, using zero emission shipping services, investing in the production of net-zero emission fuels as well as port and bunkering infrastructure, and assessing and disclosing the climate alignment of shipping related activities.

Governments must now deliver the policies to supercharge the transition and make zero emission shipping the default choice by 2030.

The Call to Action urges world leaders to: