GAC LNG Services to provide voyage management for Translux Limited

GAC LNG Services has secured a global contract to provide voyage management services to Translux Limited as they enter the liquefied natural gas (LNG) business.

GAC LNG Services, officially formed in 2016, provides a full-service solution for the sector, covering charterers’ vessel operations, as well as technical and commercial information. Under the Translux agreement, GAC’s global network of offices and approved agents will support operations, which will be overseen by GAC LNG Services in Houston.

Bob Bandos, GAC’s Group Vice President – Americas, says: “We are excited for the new opportunities an exclusive contract with Translux Limited will provide for GAC LNG Services. As we continue to grow in LNG market, it becomes increasingly apparent that there is a strong need for the voyage management provided by GAC LNG Services every step of the way.”

Translux Limited has been an active supplier and distributor of various energy commodities across the Middle East for more than 13 years. Due to its current business activities the firm has expanded into natural gas to support its existing customers in the Middle East as well as Europe and Asia.

Marcellus Catalano, Managing Director of LNG for Translux, says, “The development of a global LNG capability is a natural expansion for Translux Limited. GAC LNG Services provides the perfect support to meet our LNG shipping needs and facilitate our transition from a regional to global commodities firm.”

Source: GAC