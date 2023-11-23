GAC named Ship Agency of the Year in The Maritime Standard Awards 2023

The GAC Group has won the Ship Agency of the Year accolade at the premier shipping and maritime awards event in the Middle East and Indian Subcontinent, The Maritime Standard Awards 2023. It is the 5th time GAC has been awarded the accolade.

The awar acknowledges the significant contribution GAC has made as an agency to the region’s shipping industry taking into account its dedication to excellence, innovation and customer focus. Further, it highlights its flexibility and ability to adapt to the rapidly evolving demands of the industry whilst maintaining the highest standards of service quality.

Fredrik Nyström, GAC Group’s Vice President for the Middle East, welcomed the accolade, saying: “This is a testament to the hard work, dedication and expertise of our team throughout the Middle East and Indian Subcontinent. Wherever we go, GAC is committed to delivering exceptional services to our clients and working to set new high standards in the maritime industry.”

The Award was accepted by GAC Dubai’s Managing Director, Ronald Lichtenecker, at the Maritime Standard Awards 2023 ceremony held at Atlantis The Palm, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Source: GAC