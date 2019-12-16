GAC North America opens 17th agency office to provide shipping services at Lake Charles

GAC North America has responded to the commencement of LNG exports from the Lake Charles area by opening an office at the port to provide ship agency, husbandry and owners’ protective agency services around the clock. It also supports crude and products tankers as well as other vessels calling at the Louisiana deepwater port.

Located at the heart of the US Gulf Coast, the port of Lake Charles is the twelfth busiest port in the USA, according to the US Army Corps of Engineers waterborne statistics, with around 1,000 vessels calling annually.

“In light of growing exports of US-produced LNG and the continuing expansion of GAC’s core agency business, Lake Charles was the natural choice for the newest office to strengthen our nationwide network,” says Darren Martin, GAC North America’s Managing Director for shipping services. “Our team of experts have the local in-depth knowledge and global resources needed to deliver compliant, safe and world-class service to the LNG sector.”

