GAC onboard with Spark’s LNG freight platform

GAC has partnered with Spark Commodities Pte Ltd (“Spark”) to support them by providing data to a platform that brings greater price transparency to the LNG market. With many years of experience providing specialist support to LNG calls around the world, GAC will contribute LNG-shipping related information and data.

Spark’s technology-based solutions help to promote liquidity in the LNG market. The Spark LNG freight platform provides a freight index and associated tools that allow the market to better understand a critical part of the LNG value chain.

“LNG is an important part of the global energy supply chain today, and we are excited to be a part of Spark’s robust platform that provides a wealth of useful information and data that will benefit the LNG shipping community,” says Henrik Althén, Managing Director of GAC Singapore.

“We hope to make it more convenient for operators and charterers of LNG carriers and FSRUs on the Spark platform to enjoy a full-service solution from GAC, supporting their shipping and logistics needs with a single click.”

“High quality data is critical to our customers” says Tim Mendelssohn, Managing Director of Spark. “By partnering with GAC, we ensure that we can provide timely and accurate port costs and associated data via our platform, leveraging GAC’s global expertise and reach in the LNG industry. It enables our calculations to be more granular and also gives us the opportunity to develop additional tools that can add value to both Spark and GAC customers.”

Source: GAC