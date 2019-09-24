GAC opens in Ireland

As part of its European growth strategy, the GAC Group has opened its first office in the Republic of Ireland, providing a wide range of shipping services to vessels at the country’s ports as well as in Northern Ireland.

GAC Ireland provides ship agency services at all major Irish ports to a range of customers operating in sectors from tankers and dry cargo to offshore and navy vessels. Through its base in Cobh, near Cork, and the Group’s extensive regional and global network, GAC also offers customers joint agency solutions between Ireland and the UK, elsewhere in Europe and beyond.

More GAC Ireland branches are set to follow as business increases and in line with the expansion plans of three of the island of Ireland’s major ports: Cork, Dublin and Belfast.

Aidan Carney, GAC Ireland Manager, says: “Adding an Irish office is strategic in GAC’s growth to offer our customers a more all-in ship agency solution throughout north west Europe. It builds on our already strong customer base and significantly enhances our extensive portfolio of service offerings.”

“The establishment of GAC Ireland further strengthens our presence in the country, adding to our partnership with the National Maritime College of Ireland (NMCI) in Cork, GAC Training & Services Solutions (GTSS),” adds Ivo Verheyen, GAC’s Group Vice President for Europe. “Now, as well as GTSS’s innovative and cost-saving training services, we can offer our agency expertise throughout the island of Ireland.”

Source: GAC